SALL- ICRD empowers Guan women on good governance

Mr. Lawson Wurapa, Director, SALL – ICRD (Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe – Institute for Community Research and Development), says the Guan district has challenges that need to be addressed although they have no representation in parliament.

He said they believed strongly that with the way the communities in the district were, there were people including those who played leadership roles, who could be helped and guided to bring some form of development.

Mr. Wurapa said this in Likpe when SALL – ICRD, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), held a training session for women from the district on the fundamentals of good governance to enhance their participation in activities affecting their lives.

The women were also trained on operations of non-governmental organisations and how they could manage them.

Mr Wurapa said the empowerment session would equip the women to know their rights and responsibilities as well as be able to create jobs for themselves and solve community problems since most of them faced challenges regarding availability of opportunities.

He said the women could also set up NGOs and know sources available for them to raise funds to help them solve problems in society which could be a burden on them without always waiting for government intervention.

Mr. Ernest Amedior, Hohoe Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), noted women were many in their numbers worldwide and their role in governance wherever they found themselves was essential.

He said women must also be empowered to know what good governance entailed, how they could implement policies in their homes, trade and workplaces adding that a society that relegated women as well as their roles, do not progress.

Mr Amedior said women must be made aware that they had special rights enshrined in the Constitution and must champion their roles adding that they must also be accountable to their communities and homes.

He urged the women to take the session serious and become agents of change in their communities.

Madam Rita Wurapa, Assemblywoman for Akpafu Mempeasem, said she sponsored the programme because she realised roles played by women in all spheres could not be ignored and having some knowledge on governance would enhance a progressive society.

She said women in rural areas had been relegated on such issues and they must be empowered to be interested in governance issues and always avail themselves.

Some participants expressed gratitude for the workshop and pledged to make good use of what they learnt.

Madam Irene Beauty Norgbe, a participant, said it would help women become aware of how they could account for their resources and inputs for their various businesses to reap more profits.