Salla’s Egypt bounce back with a lone goal victory over Guinea Bissau

Egypt secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau to revive their chances of a last 16 place in TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon 2021.

It was their talisman and Captain Mohamed Salah who scored the lone goal to give the Pharos their first points of the tournament following their disappointing defeat to Nigeria.

The Liverpool forward volleyed past Djutus keeper Mendes with his left foot from Amro El Soulia’s clever pass over the top on 69 minutes.

Egypt survived a late scare as Guinea-Bissau had a late goal disallowed following on field video assistant referee review.

Egypt came into the match on the back of a lackluster performance against Nigeria and needed a win to rekindle their hopes of progressing.

They started brightly with Salah crashing the outside of the Guinea-Bissau post inside two minutes.

Zizo and Omar Marmoush both saw their efforts came of the post as Egypt look for the second goal against the spirited Bissau Guineans.

The Djutus had chances of their own through Moro Cassama, Jorge Fernando and Fali Cande but they failed to beat El Shenawy, who helps Egypt to their first victory of the tournament.

Egypt are now second on the table with three points and would take on Sudan in the final group game to determine their faith.