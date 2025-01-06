Sally Mann Criticizes Stonebwoy’s Comments on Shatta Wale Ahead of Freedom Street Concert

Media personality Sally Mann recently shared her mixed feelings about Stonebwoy’s remarks regarding Shatta Wale in the lead-up to the latter’s highly anticipated Freedom Street concert.

While Mann affirmed her support for Stonebwoy’s musical achievements, she expressed strong reservations about what she perceived as an “unjustified” comment on his dancehall counterpart during an interview on Angel FM.

Stonebwoy, who has garnered international recognition for his musical accomplishments, especially in Jamaica, has largely been praised for his diplomatic approach to the ongoing rivalry between himself and Shatta Wale. His performances on renowned stages around the world, particularly in Jamaica, have solidified his reputation as one of the genre’s leading figures.

Despite this, Mann voiced her discontent with the way Stonebwoy addressed Shatta Wale in the interview, stating that the comments were uncalled for, especially given the longstanding contentious relationship between the two artists.

On the ShowTyme program on Adom TV, Mann elaborated on her perspective, highlighting how Stonebwoy’s remarks seemed to shift the narrative surrounding the ongoing conflict between the two dancehall stars. “We know Shatta Wale as the instigator, the one who often pushes things too far, but Stonebwoy’s recent comments have shifted that narrative,” Mann stated, expressing disappointment at how the comments had impacted public perception.

Her sentiments were echoed by her fellow guests on the show, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, and Vida Adutwumwaa. Both criticized Stonebwoy for what they saw as an uncharacteristic move that lowered the discourse surrounding their rivalry. “We all know Shatta Wale’s behavior, but Stonebwoy should not have lowered himself to that level,” KOKA remarked, emphasizing how Stonebwoy’s words had altered the dynamics of the feud.

While Mann acknowledged Stonebwoy’s musical successes, she emphasized that his actions offstage should align with the high standards he set as an artist.