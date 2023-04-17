Sally Torpey named one of the 100 Most Influential Leaders in Africa

Ms Sally Torpey, Chief Executive Officer of Sallet Fashion House has been named one of the 100 Most Influential Leaders in Africa for the year 2022 for making a difference in the continent and globally.

This recognition was to acknowledge her hard work in the fashion market space developing solutions for the fashion, art, and craft industry.

The award was conferred on her at a ceremony at the British Council, Accra.

The 100 Most Influential Leaders in Africa award is an initiative of the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation, and is dedicated to recognising African Leaders and enterprises, making a difference in the continent and globally.

Ms Sally Torpey’s brands; Oheemaa and Sally Torpey, are both known for putting Ghana and Africa on the global market because of her participation in international fashion shows like The Miami Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and other international fashion shows.

Ms Sally Torpey is the African representative of the Centre for International Trade Development-CITD Miami World Trade Center, where she works on innovative solutions to ensure African products are included in the supply and distribution chain in the United States and North American markets where Africa struggles to have a place.

Ms Sally Torpey, who also works on the African Trade Expansion Project, after receiving the award, said “I appreciate humbly the recognition of my work in the industry. It is an encouragement for me to get to do more work, and ensure we place Ghana and Africa in the marketplace for economic growth.”

She said “I dedicate my award to all the industry captains in Ghana and Africa doing amazing work. Together we can make impact and great economic development and transformation for our industry and continent.”