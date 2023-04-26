Salmon on the brink: Tribes in the Pacifc NW work to reestablish ecological balance

For the frst time in approximately 15 years, the semi-federal Pacifc Fishery Management Council has ofcially closed the salmon season across the majority of waterways along the West Coast.

This decision comes after observing historically low numbers of salmon returning upstream to spawn. However, the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission (NWIFC), representing 20 treaty Indigenous tribes in western Washington, claims that without addressing the root causes for the decline in salmon populations, such measures only continue to curb the rights of Indigenous people.

Known as the Salmon People, tribes in this region hold deep cultural connections to the fsh, and recognize that the health of the larger ecosystem is intimately tied to the health of the Salmon, who are a keystone species. Marine-derived nutrients from salmon are transferred to streams, fertilizing surrounding forests, feeding a plethora of species through diverse food web pathways, and increasing the biodiversity of many species including birds. NWIFC maps how salmon populations have drastically declined after decades of reckless policies out of line with nature, while ignoring Indigenous knowledge.

This includes commercial overfshing, an infux of development too close to rivers’ edges, impeding salmon from returning upstream through the construction of dams and bridges, the use of toxic chemicals, and land management tools that destroy salmon habitat. Additional policies like the Marine Mammal Protection Act have led to an overpopulation of Pinnipeds seals that are decimating salmon populations; this act makes it illegal for Indigenous communities to harvest seals to maintain the predator-prey ecological balance. The compounded efect of climate change has also decreased water levels during the salmon spawning season.

Washington tribes are guaranteed access to 50% of fsh harvests in the state, and the state and federal governments are required to protect salmon habitat, according to the Boldt Supreme Court decision established in 1974. However, Salmon habitat continues to be degraded faster than it can be restored, and tribes’ have had to fght for their ability to exercise their already threatened treaty rights. In this critical time, NWIFC serves as a central coordinating body for tribes to speak with a unifed voice on mutual concerns. Other

Indigenous groups like Salmon Defense are working to unite communities in restoring and preserving salmon habitat to increase sustainable salmon runs. These groups are advocating for sustainably harvesting Pinniped seals, and also salmon hatcheries as a last resort to bring Pacifc salmon back from the brink of extinction. The tribes in the Pacifc Northwest are not calling for a return to the past but a vision for a recovered, resilient future

– one where the landscape and natural resources to which we are all connected are abundant, healthy, and support sustainable harvests.

QUOTES

“When the Salmon are healthy, we are healthy.” — Peggen Frank

“They say, you used to be able to walk across the river on the backs of fsh. That’s how many salmon we had (pre-contact).” — Lisa Wilson

“We are the salmon trying to fght our way up the stream. We’ve been stewards of these waterways since time memorial. We know what needs to be done. We’ve brought the fsh back before.” — Lisa Wilson

“A story that our elders have handed down: A long time ago, our people were starving. They had nothing to eat because seals had honed in at the mouth of the river and were eating all the salmon before they could get to the people. This story was handed down for thousands of years. The people were crying, wailing and shouting out. The killer whale heard the cries of the people… they came in and started to devour the seals, throwing them up on shore for the people to eat, and they drove the rest of them away from the river, so that the Salmon could return to the river. Today, it’s much in the same way — the seals became protected under the Endangered Species Act. They had been overharvested by mismanagement. But now they are now protected, and have no more real predators to slow their population growth. Again through mismanagement, their population has overgrown to the point where it is decimating the salmon runs again. It needs to be dealt with. I think that’s our greatest threat, and the one that we would see the most immediate impact to the number of salmon returning to our river systems and hatcheries.” — Glen Gobin

RESOUCES

○ NWIFC Presentation: History of Lummi Nation and fshing in the PNW

○ Salmon increase forest bird abundance and diversity

○ Infuence of spawning Salmon on old-growth spruce trees in British Columbia

###