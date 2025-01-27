Salt mining can be a game changer for Ghana – Armah-Kofi Buah

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resource Designate, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has said salt exploitation could be a game changer for Ghana.

Ghana has a thriving salt mining and winning industry that has consistently produced around 250000 metric tons annually over.

Appearing before the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Monday (27 January), Armah-Kofi Buah said the exploitation of salt must be done to the benefit of host communities.

”Salt exploitation is very critical and is one of the minerals that will help really change our country.

”And so we must do it well, but we must do it in a way that will not only benefit our country but will also benefit the communities in the areas where this salt is.”

”We are going to look into that to make sure. And then as we are doing it, we do it in a way that makes sure that it adds value, will create industries that will come out of it. That’s where we create jobs. That’s where we empower Ghanaians. And that’s where the focus will be,” he said.