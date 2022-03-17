Salvation Army Holds Music Festival  

As part of its preparations for the centenary celebrations in August 2022, the Salvation Army-Ghana Territory has held a music festival in Agona Duakwa on the theme: “Christ Our Goal, Yesterday, Today, and Forever.”

The competition had nine divisions, but only six were present: West Akim division, Accra Division, Central Division, Koforidua District, Western Division and Efutu Ewutu Gomoa.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Samuel Amponsah, the Territorial Commander for the Salvation Army-Ghana Territory, said that music was meant to “calm our hurried spirit, encourage our troubled heart and strengthen our weary soul.”

To reap such benefits, Ghanaians must adopt a responsible lifestyle that projects and enhances the country’s peace and development, he said.

He cited political stability, security and cooperation as examples of responsible behaviour, which were the ultimate ingredient for peace and prosperity.

To prepare for the grand celebration, the Salvation Army donated nose masks, hand sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to various institutions.

The Salvation Army is an international movement in 126 countries and an evangelical branch of the universal Christian church founded in 1865 in London’s East End by William Booth.

King Hudson Amoako Atta, a native of Agona Duakwa in the Central Region, introduced the Salvation Army to Ghana, then known as the Gold Coast, in 1922. As a result, 2022 marks 100 years since its inception in Ghana.

During the music festival competition, the Accra division won with 81.5 points, the Central division came in second with 79.75 points and the Koforidua district came in third with 78.5 points.

They were given participation and merit certificates. Major Asare Bediako Tawiah, Territorial Music Director, praised the participants and encouraged them to pursue their musical dreams.

Madam Janet Odei Paintsil, the Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE), urged The Salvation Army to establish more projects in the area to demonstrate that Agona Duakwa was the first town in Ghana to be introduced to The Salvation Army.

“Agona Duakwa currently has a hospital and a primary school, but I would like to see a secondary school and other amenities to make life easier,” she said.