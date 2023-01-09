Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to criminal charges

Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges related to the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

Bankman-Fried appeared before a judge in the US District Court in New York City, pleading not guilty to charges including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to misuse customer funds.

Bankman-Fried, who was arrested last month, is set to face trial in October and faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted.

Two high-level associates, Carolyn Ellison and Gary Wang, had already pleaded guilty to several charges and are co-operating with a wide-ranging investigation into criminal activities at the bankrupt exchange.

The presiding judge, Lewis Kaplan, also granted Bankman-Fried’s application to redact the names of two people who are expected to become sureties of his $250 million bail package.