Sam George Accuses Minority Leader of “Uninformed” Stance in Heated Clash Over GBC Support

Ghana’s Communications, Digital Technologies, and Innovations Minister, Sam Nartey George, has launched a scathing critique against Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin, accusing him of repeatedly addressing parliamentary matters without adequate knowledge.

The rebuke follows Afenyo Markin’s recent public remarks urging support for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), which George claims were riddled with factual inaccuracies and a lack of due diligence.

In a sharply worded post on X (formerly Twitter) dated February 21, 2025, George expressed frustration over what he described as Afenyo Markin’s “problematic” tendency to speak on issues without proper research. “I have never before seen a leader of the august house so uninformed and uneducated on a subject matter,” George wrote, emphasizing that the Minority Leader’s approach risks undermining parliamentary proceedings. He further criticized Afenyo Markin’s “lack of humility” to seek clarity before publicly commenting on complex topics.

The tension escalated as George corrected a personal detail raised during the exchange. He pointed out that Afenyo Markin had mistakenly referred to his middle name as “Nettey” instead of “Nartey” during a prior parliamentary session. “If he paid attention during my vetting at the Appointments Committee, he’d have noticed my heritage,” George stated, underscoring his lineage as a firstborn son of the Sausisi and Kabiawe clans of Ningo. The jab, blending cultural pride with political sparring, highlights the personal undertones of the dispute.

Political analysts suggest the clash reflects broader tensions within Ghana’s legislature, where debates over media policy and institutional support have grown increasingly polarized. George’s criticism, while pointed, raises questions about the expectations placed on parliamentary leaders to prioritize factual rigor over partisan rhetoric. Critics argue that such public disputes risk diverting attention from substantive policy solutions, particularly for state-owned entities like GBC, which face well-documented financial and operational challenges.

As of press time, Afenyo Markin had not publicly responded to George’s remarks. Observers note, however, that the exchange underscores a recurring theme in Ghanaian politics: the balance between holding leaders accountable for misinformation and maintaining collegiality in governance. With both figures serving in prominent roles, the fallout—or resolution—of this clash may set the tone for legislative debates in the coming months.