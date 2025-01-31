Sam George Announces New SIM Re-Registration Plan, Shifts Cost to Mobile Operators

In a bold move aimed at streamlining Ghana’s telecommunications sector, Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced plans for a fresh SIM card re-registration exercise under the incoming Mahama administration.

During his parliamentary vetting on January 30, 2025, George revealed that the cost of the exercise would be borne entirely by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), ensuring a smoother and less burdensome process for citizens.

“We will do a proper SIM re-registration again, but this time, no one will go through the stress,” George assured the Appointments Committee. He emphasized that the new exercise would address the shortcomings of the previous registration drive, which was conducted under the Akufo-Addo administration in 2022.

Learning from Past Challenges

The earlier re-registration initiative, spearheaded by then-Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, aimed to link SIM cards to Ghana Cards as part of efforts to enhance security and combat fraud. While the government hailed the exercise as a success, with over 18.9 million SIM cards fully registered by October 2022, significant gaps remained. Nearly 10 million registrants completed only the first stage of the process, leaving their SIM cards partially registered and vulnerable to potential deactivation.

George’s announcement signals a shift in approach, prioritizing user convenience and operational efficiency. By transferring the financial burden to MNOs, the government aims to ensure a more seamless experience for citizens while maintaining the integrity of the registration process.

A Focus on Security and Efficiency

The proposed re-registration exercise aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s digital infrastructure and safeguard against cybercrime. George stressed that the initiative would not only enhance national security but also support the country’s digital transformation agenda. “This is about creating a secure and reliable digital ecosystem for all Ghanaians,” he stated.

However, the plan has sparked mixed reactions. While some applaud the move as a step toward greater accountability in the telecom sector, others question whether MNOs will pass the costs onto consumers through higher service fees. Industry analysts also caution that the success of the exercise will depend on effective coordination between the government, telecom operators, and the National Identification Authority (NIA), which issues Ghana Cards.

As Ghana prepares for another round of SIM re-registration, the focus will be on balancing security, convenience, and cost. George’s pledge to prioritize citizen experience reflects a growing recognition of the need for user-centric policies in the digital age. Yet, with MNOs footing the bill, the exercise will test the resilience of Ghana’s telecom sector and its ability to adapt to evolving regulatory demands.

For now, the promise of a “stress-free” registration process offers hope to millions of Ghanaians who rely on mobile connectivity for their daily lives. But as the details unfold, all eyes will be on the government and MNOs to deliver on their commitments.