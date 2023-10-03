Sam George commiserates with ET Mensah’s family

Mr. Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, has commiserated with the family of Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah, his predecessor, following his demise.

ET Mensah, the former MP for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency and a member of the Council of State, reportedly in South Africa at the age of 77 on Sunday, October 1, after a protracted illness.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Samuel Nartey George extended sympathies to the family on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.

“On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, Ningo-Prampram Constituency, I wish to extend our profound condolences to the family of the late Honourable Enoch Teye Mensah. We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and strength for his family left behind.”

ET Mensah, born on May 17, 1946, had served as the Minister for Education, Sports and was Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.