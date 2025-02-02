Sam George Condemns Minority Leader’s Attack on Parliament Clerk, Calls for Action

Communications Minister-Designate, Sam George, has publicly expressed his dismay over recent attacks on Madam Gifty Jiagge Gobah, the Clerk to the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The incident unfolded on Friday, January 31, 2025, when Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin launched a verbal assault on Madam Gobah, accusing her of being politically aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a strongly worded social media post, Sam George described Afenyo-Markin’s behavior as “despicable” and “unbecoming of a Leader of the august House.” He emphasized that such actions would likely not have been directed at a male clerk, highlighting what he termed as “misogynistic and narcissistic tendencies” in the Minority Leader’s conduct.

George called on the Clerk of Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, to formally bring the matter to the attention of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin. He argued that the recent passage of the Affirmative Action Law makes it imperative for Parliament to take a firm stand against such behavior, which he believes undermines the dignity of women in public service.

Madam Gifty Gobah, who has served Parliament for 18 years, was praised by George for her professionalism and composure in the face of the attack. He described her as a role model for young women and girls, urging her to remain steadfast. “Madam Gifty Jiagge Gobah, I and many more decent people stand with you. Be encouraged and stand strong with your head held high,” he wrote.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about gender dynamics and respect within Ghana’s political sphere. Critics argue that such attacks perpetuate a culture of disrespect toward women in leadership roles, while others have called for accountability and a review of parliamentary conduct guidelines.

As the story unfolds, many are watching to see how Parliament will address the issue and whether it will take steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. For now, Sam George’s vocal support for Madam Gobah has amplified calls for greater respect and equity in Ghana’s political institutions.