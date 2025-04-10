Sam George Defends Dismissal of 13 Ministry Staff

At a press briefing in Accra on April 9, 2025, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, defended the termination of several staff members at his ministry as a measure to enhance institutional integrity and curb corruption.

He explained that the decision forms part of broader governance reforms aimed at boosting efficiency and transparency within public offices.

The minister said the ministry obtained clearance from the World Bank office in Accra to initiate a fresh recruitment process, emphasising that the new hires will undergo rigorous due diligence to ensure only candidates with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity are appointed. He noted that this step was crucial to restore confidence in the project implementation unit of the World Bank‑funded Ghana Digital Acceleration Programme.

“When I took office, I took decisive action, in consultation with the World Bank office in Accra, to terminate the contract of 13 staff under the project implementation unit of the World Bank‑funded Ghana Digital Acceleration Programme,” Mr George said. He added that the dismissals were a patriotic act to demonstrate zero tolerance for any semblance of graft or corruption and to safeguard the nation’s international reputation.

The minister’s remarks underscore the government’s continued commitment to reinforcing accountability across public institutions at a time when digital transformation initiatives are increasingly under scrutiny. By coupling staff restructuring with stringent recruitment protocols, the ministry aims to set a benchmark for governance in technology and innovation sectors, reflecting a broader regional trend towards enhancing public sector integrity.