Sam George donates motorbikes to Police

Mr Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, has presented five high-capacity motorbikes to the Ningo -Prampram Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service to fight crime in the area.

He noted that criminal activities in the constituency were on the increase, stressing that the Police could not respond to calls to foil crimes due to the poor state of the roads in the communities.

According to the MP, it was incumbent on him to assist the police deal with the menace hence the resolve to procure the five high-capacity motorbikes to enable the Police to enforce law and order in the constituency.

Mr Sam George noted that the motorbikes were procured in consultation with the District, Divisional and Regional Commanders of the Ghana Police Service.

The MP said the Ningo-Prampram Police Command could now boast of having about 20 motorbikes to help them to respond to calls of criminal activities within the Constituency.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the donation of the Motorbikes was timely as the Police in Prampram needed them most.

She said the motorbikes would help the Police to monitor and respond swiftly to combat crime.

She expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture and assured the motorbikes would be put to good use.