Sam George Fires NCA’s Cybersecurity Director in Surprise Move

In a sudden shake-up at the National Communications Authority (NCA), Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has dismissed Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Mafo as Director of Cybersecurity.

The termination, effective immediately, was communicated in a terse letter signed by Chief Director Alexander Yaw Arphul, directing Osafo-Mafo to hand over his responsibilities to the NCA’s Acting Director General.

The letter, citing paragraph 8 of Osafo-Mafo’s appointment terms, stated that he would receive three months’ salary in lieu of notice. It concluded with a brief acknowledgment of his service: “The honorable Minister extends his gratitude for your service to the nation.”

No specific reasons were provided for the abrupt dismissal, leaving industry insiders and observers speculating about the motives behind the decision. The move comes amid growing concerns over Ghana’s cybersecurity infrastructure, particularly as the country grapples with rising cyber threats and the need for robust digital defenses.

Osafo-Mafo’s removal raises questions about the future direction of the NCA’s cybersecurity strategy, a critical component of Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda. The NCA, which regulates the country’s communications sector, has been at the forefront of efforts to combat cybercrime and secure digital systems, making the leadership change particularly significant.

While the Minister’s office has yet to issue a detailed statement, the dismissal underscores the high-stakes nature of cybersecurity leadership in an era of increasing digital vulnerabilities. Stakeholders are now watching closely to see who will step into the role and how the NCA plans to address the challenges ahead.

For now, the abrupt nature of Osafo-Mafo’s exit leaves more questions than answers, casting a spotlight on the delicate balance between political oversight and technical expertise in Ghana’s digital governance landscape.