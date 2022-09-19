Sam George fumes at NCA, Telcos over poor services

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has fumed over the lackadaisical attitude of NCA to properly exert its authority in the telecommunications space.

He took a spite at the National Communications Authority (NCA) and other telecommunications companies in the country over the poor services being rendered to customers.

The quality of call service in the country for the past weeks, has been bad, with people sometimes receiving feedback sound whenever a call is placed. The situation has led to agitations and complaints from well-meaning Ghanaians questioning why that seems to be the case.

Sam George also expressed worry that no explanation has been given for the poor services being rendered to the general populace and accused the NCA of busying itself with punishing citizens while relegating its core mandate to the background.

“The NCA is majoring in the minors and minoring in the majors. As a regulator, they are supposed to be protecting the interest of customers. But in this case, we see a regulator who is not interested in customer satisfaction and the quality of service that the telcos are given. But are rather conniving with the telcos who are offering us crappy service, so long as the telcos also keep quiet and go ahead with the illegal directives of the NCA.”

“And so when you have a regulator, using service providers to punish the customer, that regulator is unable to enforce quality from the service providers, and that’s the mess we see. Everybody, whether you have registered or you have not registered, is having a horrible user experience, be it voice or data.”

NCA, he said, must “immediately outline to the Ghanaian public what remedial steps they are taking to ensure an improvement in call quality and the overall telecoms experience.”