Sam George Launches Cross-Sector Push to Slash Ghana’s Data Costs

Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam George, has announced plans to inaugurate an inter-sectoral committee tasked with tackling the country’s persistently high internet data prices.

The move follows mounting public frustration over the affordability of connectivity, which activists argue stifles digital inclusion and economic growth.

In a recent *JoyNews* interview, George revealed the committee—comprising representatives from the energy, finance, and telecom sectors, alongside regulatory bodies and student groups—will be unveiled within 14 days. “High data costs hurt consumers and even industry players. We need a roadmap that balances citizen needs, corporate sustainability, and government priorities,” he stated in a follow-up Facebook post. Key stakeholders include the National Communications Authority (NCA), Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, and consumer advocacy groups like the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Central to the committee’s mandate is addressing the operational burdens on telecom infrastructure providers. George highlighted that nearly 80% of costs for independent tower companies—critical for network connectivity—are tied to electricity. “If we can negotiate a specialized power tariff for these firms through PURC, it could significantly reduce data expenses,” he explained. The minister also hinted at broader reforms, including potential tax adjustments and incentives for local content creators reliant on affordable data.

While George’s initiative signals responsiveness to a long-standing grievance, skepticism lingers. Cross-sector committees in Ghana have often become graveyards for bold ideas, bogged down by bureaucratic delays or diluted by conflicting interests. For this effort to succeed, the minister must enforce strict timelines and transparent metrics—such as specific percentage targets for cost reduction—rather than vague pledges of “value for money.”

The focus on energy costs is pragmatic, given Ghana’s erratic power pricing and its ripple effects on digital services. However, structural issues like high taxes on telecom equipment, underinvestment in fiber infrastructure, and currency volatility (which hikes import costs for tech hardware) remain unaddressed. Without holistic reforms, piecemeal fixes risk offering temporary relief rather than systemic change.

Moreover, involving student unions and content creators is politically astute, as these groups have been vocal critics of data prices. Yet their inclusion must translate to tangible influence, not tokenism. If the committee’s outcomes favor corporate compromises over consumer needs, public trust in the process will crumble.

Ultimately, affordable data isn’t just about cheaper social media access—it’s a gateway to education, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness. As Ghana races toward a digital economy, this committee’s success or failure will reveal much about the government’s capacity to turn rhetoric into results.