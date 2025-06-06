Sam George Limits Telecom Holiday Bundles to Ghana National Days

Member of Parliament Sam Nartey George has clarified that telecommunications holiday bundles in Ghana apply solely to designated national holidays, excluding religious observances like Eid al-Adha.

The clarification follows social media inquiries regarding bundle availability during the recent Eid celebration.

George, representing Ningo Prampram and serving on Parliament’s Communications Committee, directly addressed the distinction. “Barka da sallah. I was clear when I announced the holiday packages and the records are there to check from,” George stated. “The holiday bundles were specific to national day holidays – Independence, Workers, Republic, Founder’s and Farmers Days. Religious holidays like Easter, Christmas, Eid Fitr and Eid Adha were not included. Thanks.” He had previously announced the initiative for citizen benefits on specific holidays earlier this year.

Telecommunications providers offering promotional bundles during major national holidays has become an established feature within Ghana’s competitive mobile services market.