Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has pledge a minimum of fifty thousand votes for Mr John Dramani Mahama come December 7th 2020.

The Ningo Prampram lawmaker made this remark in favour of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Presidential Candidate after filling his nomination forms at the district electoral office in Prampram.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) had failed Ghanaians and did not merit another term in office.

Mr.George further explained that, the NDC manifesto would take care of all facets of the economy hence the need for Ghanaians to endorse the NDC and John Mahama to recapture power from the NPP.

He stated that no stone would be left unturned. “We have done it before and would do it again.”

Mr. George who was seeking his second term endorsement, revealed that he stood tall amongst all his competitors, adding that he had perform creditably well and called on party members to vote massively for him.

