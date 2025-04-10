Sam George Pledges Seamless Process in Upcoming SIM Registration Phase

Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, has assured the public that the upcoming phase of the SIM card registration exercise will be significantly more efficient and user-friendly.

His comments were made during an appearance on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on April 9, where he emphasized a shift toward a streamlined, technology-based registration system.

“This is a human-centered, technology-driven exercise,” the minister stated. “It will happen so seamlessly and without stress that most Ghanaians will ask themselves why they were saddled with eight years of misrule and mismanagement.”

The announcement comes in response to widespread criticism of the previous SIM re-registration campaign initiated in 2021 under the Akufo-Addo administration. That process, which mandated the use of the Ghana Card as the sole identification document for registration, encountered numerous obstacles. These included prolonged technical difficulties, limited access to Ghana Cards, and logistical setbacks that led to multiple deadline extensions.

Despite these efforts, millions of SIM cards remained unregistered, raising public concerns over data privacy, the functionality of the self-registration mobile application, and the risk of fraudulent activities. The frustrations generated by the process led to declining confidence in the government’s digital infrastructure rollout.

Sam George’s remarks appear aimed at rebuilding that trust by signalling a more thoughtful and citizen-oriented approach. His emphasis on innovation suggests the new framework will rely heavily on robust digital systems, while the “human-centered” design indicates improved accessibility and support for participants across different regions.

As the new phase approaches, the ministry is expected to provide additional details regarding timelines, technical procedures, and public education strategies to ensure broad participation and minimal disruption.