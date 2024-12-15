Sam George Reaffirms Support for President-elect John Mahama, Highlights Role in Ghana’s Democracy

Sam George, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, has reaffirmed his full support for President-elect John Mahama, emphasizing the critical role his leadership plays in the survival of Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking on The Key Points with Alfred Ocansey, George highlighted Mahama’s extensive experience in governance and his commitment to protecting democratic institutions.

“In these critical times, Ghana needs a leader who understands the intricacies of governance and has the experience to protect our democracy. That leader is John Mahama,” George asserted, reinforcing his belief that Mahama is the right choice for the country.

These remarks come shortly after Mahama’s resounding victory in the December 7, 2024, presidential election, where he secured 56.55% of the vote, signaling strong public support for his return to power. Mahama’s victory has been seen as a mandate for stability and progress, with many perceiving him as a unifying force capable of steering the country through challenging times.

George’s endorsement reflects the broader sentiment within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and among many Ghanaians who view Mahama as a key figure for advancing the country’s democratic journey. His remarks are expected to further solidify confidence in Mahama’s leadership as he prepares to assume office once again.