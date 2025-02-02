Sam George Stands Firm with Suspended MP Dafeamekpor Amid Parliamentary Turmoil

In a show of solidarity, Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Prampram and Communications Minister-designate, has publicly backed his colleague, Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson, following the latter’s suspension from Parliament.

The suspension, handed down by the Speaker of Parliament, came in the wake of chaotic scenes that unfolded in the legislative chamber on January 30, 2025. Dafeamekpor, the South Dayi MP, was among four lawmakers penalized for their alleged involvement in the disorder.

Taking to social media, Sam George expressed unwavering support for Dafeamekpor, describing him as a victim of his own compassion and dedication. In a heartfelt post, George wrote, “My dear Brother, I stand with you in this moment of unfortunate adversity. You are a victim of your kind heart and humanity. You are a bulwark for our Caucus, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”

George’s message also extended to the constituents of South Dayi, whom he praised for electing a leader of Dafeamekpor’s caliber. “To the people of South Dayi, you gave us a warrior, a leader, an advocate, and a brother’s brother. Protect him for us. This storm too shall pass!” he added, urging the community to rally behind their representative during this challenging period.

The suspension of Dafeamekpor and his colleagues has sparked debate across the political spectrum, with many questioning the fairness of the decision. Critics argue that the move may be politically motivated, while supporters of the Speaker maintain that it was necessary to restore order and uphold parliamentary decorum.

Sam George’s public endorsement of Dafeamekpor underscores the deep bonds within their caucus and highlights the tensions simmering in Ghana’s political landscape. As the suspended MPs navigate this setback, George’s words serve as a reminder of the resilience required in public service and the importance of unity in the face of adversity.

The coming weeks will likely see further developments as the suspended lawmakers and their allies push for a resolution. For now, Dafeamekpor can take solace in the fact that he has the backing of colleagues like Sam George, who remain steadfast in their support. As George aptly concluded, “I am with you, Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson.”

This episode not only sheds light on the internal dynamics of Ghana’s Parliament but also raises broader questions about accountability, leadership, and the challenges of maintaining order in a vibrant democracy.