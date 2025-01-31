Sam George Unveils Rescue Plan for AirtelTigo, Vows Modernization Without Job Cuts

Ghana’s Minister-Designate for Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has outlined an urgent overhaul strategy for the struggling state-owned telecom operator AirtelTigo, calling it a casualty of years of “mismanagement” and outdated infrastructure.

During his parliamentary vetting this week, George painted a stark picture of the company’s decline, describing it as a “sorry example” of systemic failures in Ghana’s telecom sector.

AirtelTigo, formed in 2017 through a merger of Airtel and Tigo—two financially troubled firms—has struggled under mounting debts exceeding $500 million and obsolete technology. “This was an attempt to keep two sinking ships afloat, but poor leadership left the company unsustainable,” George told lawmakers. He criticized past administrations for neglecting modernization, noting that AirtelTigo’s aging systems “can’t compete in today’s market.”

Despite the bleak assessment, George assured that the government would prioritize revitalizing the company without layoffs. He pointed to a roadmap spearheaded by former President John Mahama to consolidate state-owned telecom assets into a “viable enterprise” while safeguarding jobs. “Our focus is on strategic reforms, not workforce reduction,” he emphasized.

George’s pledge comes amid heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s telecom landscape, where private giants like MTN and Telecel dominate. AirtelTigo’s struggles highlight broader issues plaguing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in competitive sectors—chronic underinvestment, bureaucratic inertia, and political interference. Analysts warn that turning the company around will require more than fresh spectrum or equipment; it demands transparent governance and a clear strategy to tackle debt.

The Minister-Designate’s plan to modernize infrastructure could face hurdles, including securing funding for upgrades and navigating resistance from legacy stakeholders. Yet, with mobile connectivity critical to Ghana’s digital economy—and over 1,000 jobs at stake—the stakes are high.

George’s approach mirrors regional efforts to revive SOEs through public-private partnerships, though success remains uneven. For now, his promises signal a shift toward accountability. “We won’t repeat the mistakes of the past,” he declared. But as AirtelTigo’s debts loom, skeptics question whether ambition can outpace reality in Ghana’s cutthroat telecom arena.