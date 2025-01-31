Sam George Vows Stricter Oversight for Telecoms, Links Spectrum Access to Service Quality

Samuel Nartey George, Ghana’s Minister-Designate for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, has pledged to prioritize telecom service improvements by allocating additional spectrum to mobile network operators (MNOs), but with a caveat: providers failing to meet upgraded standards will face penalties.

Speaking during his parliamentary vetting before the Appointments Committee on January 30, George outlined a dual strategy of support and accountability. “We will grant telecom operators the spectrum they need to enhance services, but we will not hesitate to impose fines if they fail to deliver the quality Ghanaians deserve,” he asserted. His remarks come amid longstanding public frustration over issues like dropped calls, sluggish internet speeds, and inconsistent connectivity.

George emphasized that his approach balances collaboration with consequences. While the government will assist telcos in upgrading infrastructure, he warned that leniency would not override enforcement. “My ministry will not shy away from holding MNOs accountable. Ghanaians pay for these services, and they have a right to reliability,” he stated.

The Minister-Designate also framed his strategy within broader ambitions for Ghana’s digital growth. He pledged to cultivate a regulatory environment that spurs innovation, positioning the country as a continental leader in tech-driven development. “This isn’t just about penalties—it’s about fostering a culture of excellence and ensuring our digital infrastructure matches our aspirations,” he added.

George’s stance reflects a growing global trend where governments are tightening oversight of telecom sectors amid rising consumer expectations. In Ghana, where mobile penetration exceeds 130% and internet usage is pivotal to economic activity, service gaps disproportionately affect businesses and everyday users. Critics, however, argue that spectrum allocation alone may not resolve systemic issues without parallel investments in infrastructure maintenance and cybersecurity.

Industry analysts suggest George’s “carrot-and-stick” approach could drive short-term improvements but stress that sustained progress hinges on transparent dialogue between regulators and telecom firms. As Ghana accelerates its digital transformation agenda, the minister’s ability to enforce accountability while incentivizing innovation will be closely watched.

For now, George’s message is clear: telecom operators must step up—or face the fallout.