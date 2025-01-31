Sam George Vows to Reintroduce Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Citing Protection of Ghanaian Values

Samuel Nartey George, the Minister-Designate for Communications, has reaffirmed his commitment to reintroducing the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Parliament, emphasizing its role in preserving Ghanaian cultural values and protecting children.

His pledge comes amid ongoing national debates over morality, identity, and the role of legislation in shaping societal norms.

Speaking during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 30, George declared, “The anti-LGBTQ+ bill is a critical part of our national life. Ghanaian family values and our innocent children must be protected.” He assured lawmakers that the bill would be reintroduced in the 9th Parliament, either as a Private Member’s Bill or a government-sponsored initiative. “If it’s my bill, I will bring it back again,” he stated firmly.

George’s stance aligns with recent comments by former President John Dramani Mahama, who suggested that a government-backed bill would be more effective in fostering national consensus. During a meeting with religious leaders on January 14, Mahama emphasized the need for broader consultation and proposed revising school curricula to include moral and cultural teachings rooted in Ghanaian and African values.

A Divisive Debate

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy, has sparked intense debate since it was first introduced. Supporters argue that it upholds Ghana’s cultural and religious principles, while critics warn it could violate human rights and exacerbate discrimination. The bill’s reintroduction is likely to reignite these discussions, with implications for Ghana’s international reputation and domestic social cohesion.

George’s unwavering support for the bill reflects a broader trend in Ghana, where conservative values often dominate public discourse. However, the push for such legislation has drawn criticism from human rights organizations and LGBTQ+ advocates, who argue that it could lead to increased persecution of an already marginalized community.

Balancing Tradition and Rights

As Ghana navigates this complex issue, the challenge lies in balancing cultural preservation with the protection of individual rights. George’s remarks underscore the government’s determination to prioritize traditional values, but they also highlight the need for inclusive dialogue to address the concerns of all stakeholders.

For now, the anti-LGBTQ+ bill remains a flashpoint in Ghana’s ongoing conversation about identity, morality, and the role of law in shaping society. As Sam George prepares to take office, his actions on this issue will be closely watched, both at home and abroad.