Sam Jonah calls for accountability and national healing after elections

Veteran business leader and national commentator Sam Jonah has delivered a powerful post-election address on Tuesday, calling for national unity and introspection in the wake of Ghana’s recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a candid statement that resonated with themes of healing and progress, Jonah confronted the complex aftermath of an electoral process that saw both democratic achievement and tragic loss, urging Ghanaians to transcend political divisions and focus on collective national development.

The statement comes in the context of an election that, while largely peaceful, was marred by the loss of four lives – a stark reminder of the potential human cost of political tensions.

His intervention, drawing on both contemporary challenges and the historical wisdom of Ghana’s founding father Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, seeks to reframe the national conversation from electoral competition to collaborative nation-building, emphasizing the need for institutional strengthening and economic recovery in a period of significant national uncertainty.

Fellow Ghanaians,

As a nation, we have once again demonstrated our commitment to democracy by conducting another round of presidential and parliamentary elections. The largely peaceful nature of the process is a testament to the maturity of our democracy, our institutions’ resilience, and the Ghanaian people’s dedication to safeguarding the foundations of our republic.

However, we cannot ignore the tragic and unwarranted loss of four lives during this election. These losses are deeply troubling and unacceptable. No Ghanaian should have to pay the ultimate price for exercising their civic rights. The sanctity of life is paramount, and I call on all Ghanaians to join me in condemning this regrettable occurrence. I urge the relevant authorities to investigate these incidents thoroughly, hold those responsible accountable, and implement measures to ensure this never happens again.

Let me take this opportunity to commend the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service for their overall performance during this crucial exercise. Despite the challenges, their efforts have preserved the credibility of the process and the peace of the nation.

This is now a time for unity and reflection. Elections, by their nature, can be divisive. But as the dust settles, let us not allow our differences to overshadow our shared destiny. Our focus must now shift to rebuilding our economy, which is grappling with significant challenges, and strengthening the institutions that underpin our national stability.

Ghana stands at a critical juncture. It is my fervent hope that leaders on all sides of the political spectrum will prioritize the welfare of our people and the progress of our nation. I urge Ghanaians, regardless of political affiliation, to work together in the spirit of patriotism and solidarity.

In the words of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, “The task ahead is great indeed, and heavy is the responsibility; and yet it is a noble and glorious challenge.” Let us rise to this challenge with determination and unity. Together, we can build a brighter, stronger, and more inclusive Ghana.

May God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.

Thank you.

Sam Jonah OSG