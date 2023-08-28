Sam Jonah eulogieses Kwabena Bobie Ansah on his 44th birthday

Today, 28 August, marks the 44th birthday of one of Ghana’s renowned broadcasters, entrepreneurs, and a living institution of many records in radio, Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

As part of the celebrations, billionaire of many decades, Sir Sam Jonah, has showered a special prayer on the broadcaster in a video that has gone viral since dawn.

In the video, Sam Jonah was heard praying for God’s protection and the guidance for Bobie to continue to serve the country and his siblings.

“You have achieved so much in 44 years. You’ve put so much effort in 44 years, and, clearly, you are blessed…” Sam Jonah eulogised Bobie.

Nana Kwaben Bobie Ansah, the host of Accra FM’s Citizen show, was seen kneeling with his arms folded as he received the special prayer from one of Ghana’s illustrious sons.

The popular radio presenter has been credited with the building of many radio shows and personalities who are still blazing the trail in the radio space.

He, it was, who built the “Akokoabon” show on Hello FM, the Kukurantumi show on Nhyira FM, all in the Ashanti region. He also built Asempa FM, and now the Citizens show, in Accra.

They are all major radio shows that are still serving the needs of their listeners.

Bobby, as many of his youthful listeners fondly call him has also trained more radio giants like: Nana Yaw Kesse of Peace FM, the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA), Dominic Kissi of Asempa FM, Akosua Ago of Okay FM, and recently Nana Ama Agyarko, of Accra FM.

From us on this portal, we say a hearty and happy birthday to a colossus in radio broadcasting.