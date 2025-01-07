Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa Leads Colorful Display at Inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama

The historic inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama saw Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, making a bold fashion statement.

Wearing a vibrant kente cloth, Ablakwa appeared at the Black Star Square in Accra, a venue steeped in Ghana’s political heritage. He was all smiles as he posed for the camera with fellow MPs Edem Agbana and Dzifa Gomashie.

The event marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s history, with John Mahama set to take office for his second term as the nation’s 6th president under the Fourth Republic. Having lost the 2016 elections, Mahama, 66, returns to tackle the pressing challenges facing the country, including high unemployment, corruption, inflation, and widespread public discontent.

As the new administration prepares to take charge, the expectations of Ghanaians are high, with many hoping for significant reforms to address these longstanding issues.