Sam Pee Yalley Urges NDC to Retain Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament

Sam Pee Yalley, the President of the NDC Professional Forum, has called on the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to retain Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament.

According to Yalley, Bagbin’s experience and leadership are essential to guide Parliament effectively, especially with the current composition of the legislature.

In a speech addressed to members of the NDC Professional Forum, Yalley emphasized Bagbin’s invaluable role in managing the affairs of Parliament in a divided House. “We want to be the first to dare say that our members of parliament dare not make any mistake in changing you,” he remarked, stressing that his call was not merely political but rooted in research and understanding of the public’s sentiments.

Yalley highlighted the importance of Bagbin’s leadership, noting that the Speaker has demonstrated unwavering commitment to Ghana first. He reiterated that the NDC Professional Forum would offer strong support to Bagbin and work closely with him to provide feedback and ensure the success of Parliament under his leadership. “We believe that you can live above all things, and because of our firm belief in you that for you, Ghana first,” Yalley added, underscoring the Forum’s backing for Bagbin’s continued leadership in Parliament.

This call comes as the NDC, which is set to form the next government, faces crucial decisions regarding the leadership of Parliament. Yalley’s comments reflect the broader support within the party for Bagbin’s role in unifying the House and ensuring the smooth operation of parliamentary affairs during what promises to be a challenging period for Ghana’s legislature.