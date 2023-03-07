Sam Plange to fight Intercontinental Champion in 66kg weight division

Ghanaian young rising kick boxing star, Samuel Plange of Atukpai will mount the ring in Hong Kong to face Law Kit Fung for the Intercontinental Championship in the 64kg weight division on May 9th 2023.

Law Kit Fung (Hong Kong China) will have it tough against Samuel Plange (Ghana) who has promised to make it bigger on the international platform.

He said he has to make his coach Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai very proud and will fight hard and well to will.

“Though it would be difficult fighting away from home, I have trained enough under coach Issac Doku and if Senior Coach Nyanyo Nmai joins I hope to have the confidence and courage to win” he said.

He will be accompanied by his manager, Lawrence Yemoson. who is also sure that Plange has what it takes to win because he doesn’t fear opponents, where ever they come from.

The Pro Fighting Factory gym membership has wished him good luck and success.

Two times SWAG Award winner, Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai who is based in Switzerland has urged the media to promote Ghana Boxing and Ghana Kickboxing. He also commended the Ghana Olympic Committee for promoting Ghana Athletics by hosting Asafa Powell.