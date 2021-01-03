Ghana Women’s Premier League side Samaria Ladies have changed its name to Thunder Queens FC.

The new identity is as a result of change of hands at the helms of affairs. The Accra based team was established in 2010 by Apostle Sammy Adamaley and Anas Seidu Thunder.

The former co-owner Apostle Sammy Adamaley has mutually parted ways with the club which has necessitated the change in leadership.

As a partner and General Manager of the club, the leadership mantle has therefore been bestowed on Anas Seidu Thunder.

As part of occupying his new role as the sole Owner and manager, he has introduced a new name and logo to match up with the aims and objectives of the club.

In an interview, Anas Seidu revealed the new direction of the club. According to him, “the club has to become fierce and improve on our performance in the league and FA cup.

We have to be a force to reckon with. Our name and performance must send shivers down our opponents’ spine hence the name Thunder Queens.

We will however continue to hunt for and develop talents as we have done in the past by discovering Grace Animah, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Grace Baah, Leticia Adjei and Gifty Achanpong”.

The club gained promotion to the Southern zone of the Premier League in the 2015/2016 season.

Source: NB Sports