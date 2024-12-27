Samartex 1996 Appoint Christopher Ennin as Head Coach Amidst Struggles

Defending Ghana Premier League champions Samartex 1996 have confirmed the appointment of Christopher Ennin as their new head coach following the departure of Nurudeen Amadu due to poor results.

The club, which is based in Nsekyire, made the announcement via a brief statement on their official Facebook page, saying, “Chris is our man. We are delighted to confirm that Christopher Ennin has agreed to become the club’s new Head Coach.”

Ennin, a seasoned figure in the Ghana Premier League, previously managed Berekum Chelsea and brings a wealth of experience to the role. His appointment comes at a critical time for Samartex, who are currently languishing in 10th place in the league with just 17 points after 14 matches.

The champions’ underperformance has led to a string of disappointing results, putting their title defense in jeopardy. Ennin will be tasked with turning around the team’s fortunes and getting them back on track to defend their league crown. The club’s supporters will be hoping his vast experience and tactical acumen can help the team regain the form that led them to last season’s title.