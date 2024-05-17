Samba With Mama: Smile Empowerment Tackles Abortion On Mother’s Day

Smile Empowerment, a Ghanaian non-governmental organization, celebrated Mother’s Day on May 11, 2024, in an incredible way.

The event, organized as a youth program, was held at Land Of Power International Church in Ashaiman, New York, Accra, Ghana, and was well attended by young people who were very interested in the event’s main theme.

Prophetes Mama Theresah Nyarko and Ms. Ivy Appiah Anokye, a representative of the Ghana Health Service, discussed the effects of abortion and its dangers, and advised the youth to avoid unprotected sex or to abstain from sex altogether until marriage.

She made it clear that sex is only for adults who are legally married and recognized by God, as stated in Matthew 19:5: “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh”.

Joshua Agbenu Amelli, Chief Executive Officer of Samba Marara, also spoke at the event, advising the youth to always avoid sex and focus on their education, particularly for a better future. He also stated that women over the age of 18 should participate in the family planning program rather than having abortions, which could cost them their lives.

Samba With Mama was primarily organized to express gratitude to all mothers for not engaging in abortions, which have now become the norm in our modern society.

To commemorate this historic day, souvenirs such as Samba Marara T-Shirts and Cups were distributed to all who attended, as well as the Joyce Meyers book “The Confident Woman”.

About Samba Marara:

Samba Marara is a renowned fashion accessory company that provides inspirational, motivational, entertaining, and forward-thinking designs to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Prioritizing customer satisfaction and safety, the company hires skilled professionals with a high level of creativity.

Samba Marara, with a focus on affordability and punctuality, offers a wide range of services, including quality import and export of customized shirts and clothing, watches, and good heavy shirts.

We intend to dominate our shops in major cities across Ghana, including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale. Samba Marara is a trusted fashion partner that provides inspiration, motivation, and entertainment to its customers.