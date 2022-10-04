Sambus Supports St. Louis Past Students Association

As part of measures being taken by Madam Akua Aboabea Aboah under her leadership at Sambus Geospatial to encourage and support female empowerment initiatives under the 2022 UN theme of ‘Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, the St. Louis – an all-girls school, Past Students Association (SLOPSA) project on constructing a dormitory was selected.

The old students at the school had earmarked the year 2022 to raise funds to complete the construction of a 450-bed dormitory project for the St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi. According to the leadership of the past students of St. Louis, the project is to ease the persistent and unhealthy congestion in the existing facilities and to also ensure that the girls who qualify for admission to St. Louis are not denied the opportunity of studying there, due to inadequate dormitory facilities.

The project is also necessary to prevent overcrowding, reduce the occurrence of Covid-19 cases in the school, and to promote good health and wellbeing of the students during their educational tenure on campus. In additional, the project is part of the aim of the past students’ association of St. Louis to promote quality Girl-child High School Education in Ghana.

The project is still ongoing, and it is hoped to have been completed by October 2022, thereafter it will be presented to the St. Louis Secondary School on her 70th anniversary in 2022. It was estimated at a cost of nearly Four million and eight hundred Ghana cedis. Funds were raised by the SLOPSANS, and Madam Akua Aboabea Aboah donated 5000 Ghana cedis to support in the completion of the project. We encourage all other persons to donate so this goal can be achieved for the benefit of a girl child.