SamGyi Afrika Farms invests GH₵5 million in piggery

Mr. Subéiro Gyimah, the Chief Executive Officer of SamGyi Afrika Farms, says the company has invested approximately GH₵5 million in pig husbandry in the Kobiso and Apantem communities of the Akuapem South Municipality.

The investment has led to the creation of job opportunities in the communities and improvement in the local economy.

Mr. Gyimah said that the goal was to provide pig producers and consumers in West Africa pigs with superior genetics that grew more quickly and produced leaner flesh.

During an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the Kobiso pig farm, he indicated that even with quality feed, most pig farmers faced the challenge of sluggish pig growth.

He also observed that the difficulties encountered by pig producers were due to the breeding of pigs with inferior genetics and a poor “feed conversion ratio.”

“It’s all about getting a high weight of quality meat from a pig within the shortest possible time,” he stated. “Some pigs put up 1 kg daily, others put up 0.2 kg daily.”

“The funny part is they eat the same amount of feed.”

Mr. Gyimah further noted that pig farmers with such challenges were unable to maximise profit, saying, “the profitability of the piggery business is a race of weight against time against quality.”

Currently, the farms have about six kinds of pure and mixed breed pigs, including Duroc, Pietrain, Large Whites (Yorkshire), Landrace, Camborough, and TN70, all of which are imported from Europe.

The CEO has a very tough duty since the farms are often handled poorly: hiring and keeping the locals who live nearby as employees.

For instance, according to Mr. Gyimah, all 11 native employees were fired after only two years because of petty thievery, carelessness, immaturity, poor work ethics, drug usage, and low moral principles.

As a result, he was forced to work with non-natives, including two girls and eight men who are said to be very effective, efficient, and moral.

Thus, he said he would no longer require employees from communities since he planned to hire three additional women by the end of the year.

During the visit, it was found that SamGyi Afrika Farms were not only raising pigs; there were also chickens, ducks, cows, and goats.

Various chicken breeds, including Brahmas, Cochins, and Silkies, were being raised under observation to determine their chances of thriving in Ghana.

SamGyi Afrika Farms is committed to sustainable farming practices and has implemented measures to reduce its environmental impact.

Ghana imports pig meat mostly from Poland ($1.16 million), the Netherlands ($353 million), the United Kingdom ($243 million), Ireland ($168 million), and South Africa ($145 million), which have been identified as Ghana’s fastest expanding pig import markets.

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Ghana imported $2.6 million in Pig Meat in 2021, making it the world’s 116th highest importer of Pig Meat.

Pig Meat was the 510th most imported commodity in Ghana the same year.