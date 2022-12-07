Samini, Article Wan Others Energize Fans At Jollof And Afrobeat Festival 

The maiden Jollof and Afrobeat Festival which took place at the Page Center at Sakaman on Saturday, 3rd December 2022 saw multiple Award winning versatile music Samini and Article Wan energizing fans who attend the historic event.

Ghanaian Musicians like King Ayisoba, Kurl Songx, J Derobie, DJ Azonto, and many others also delivered electrifying performances that excited the crowd making them appreciate the billing.

The musical performances were preceded by an exhibition of arts and culture and attendees were given a taste of a variety of Ghanaian jollof rice from different vendors.

According to the organizers, there are plans set in place to grow the Jollof and Afrobeat Festival into a global event that can be held annually in different countries all over the world such as Italy, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, and others.