Samir Captan Advises John Laryea To Work Hard To Become World Champion

Newly crowned World Boxing Organisation WBO Africa Featherweight Champion, John Laryea aka the Expensive Boxer and his manager Mr. Sammy Anim Addo as well as coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym have paid a courtesy call on the WBO Africa Representative, Mr. Samir Captan at his office.

According to Mr. Anim Addo, the purpose of the visit was to thank Mr. Captan for the opportunity and leadership role he played for Laryea to grab the chance to become a two time champion of Africa.

He said Laryea is looking forward to be ranked among the top 15 in the world, and he is ever prepared to face any contender in the top ten.

Laryea has an undefeated record of 12 victories, and his las fight was on April 30 a day yo his birthday on May 1 which he won in grand style against Solomon Martey at the Idrowhyt Events Center in Accra.

Meanwhile, Coach Carl Lokko has described Laryea as a very serious boxer who can make a hit in the shortest possible time.

“With his current form, if he continues to be discipline, he will become a world champion, I believe he can surprise everyone in Ghana to become a world champion” he stressed.

In another development, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) led by Samuel Gyan have congratulated John Laryea for winning the WBO African title.

Laryea is sponsored by the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Baby Jet Promotions and its allied partners. He trains at the Bronx Gym at James Town, Accra under the experienced and classic Carl Lokko.