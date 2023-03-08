Samira Bawumia celebrates the Ghanaian woman

Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice-President, has wished all women across Ghana, a happy International Women’s Day (IWD).

The wife of the Vice-President also reaffirmed government’s commitment to the development of the girl child in Ghana.

In a Facebook post to mark the day, Mrs Bawumia said: “We celebrate the ingenuity and resilience of the Ghanaian woman, and reaffirm our commitment to the development of the girl child, as a prerequisite for our society’s progress.”

Today, Wednesday, 8 March 2023 marks IWD.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.