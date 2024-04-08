Samira Bawumia Has No Hands In East Legon Demolition – Documents Reveal

The 2nd Lady, Samira Bawumia has denied involvement in the demolition of a building property located in Adjiriganor enclave, in the Greater Accra Region.

Information received from close sources to the 2nd Lady revealed that, claims that the said demolition which was reported to have been carried out by Abu Ramadan, a deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and a brother of the Second Lady Samira Bawumia, was the handiwork of the 2nd lady, was false.

The demolished property is believed to belong to Mr. George Oti Bonsu, former Chairman of Fundraising Committee of the Assin Central M.P. in the 2023 NPP’s presidential primaries.

However, information received has it that, the land in question was acquired by Abu Ramadan’s father when suddenly, encroachers invaded the land to take over.

Interestingly, the case surrounding the ownership of the property went to the Adenta Municipal Court and later transferred to the Tema High Court for appropriate jurisdiction.

In the matter between Hajia Aisha Ahmed (Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor) and George Edem Kofi Agudogo, Winchester Empire Company Ltd. (1st and 2nd Defendants/Judgment Debtors Respectively), the Adentan Circuit Court 2 granted an Order for Perpetual Injunction against the Defendants; restraining their agents, workmen, assigns, servants and any other group of persons from going onto, entering into, selling and developing the said land with “the 2 parcels of land adjudged as belonging to the Plaintiff.”

Subsequently, the Plaintiff on March 11, 2024, secured an Order for Possession of the land and on March 12, 2024, the Plaintiff wrote to the Director General of the Police Legal Directorate of the Ghana Police Service of its intention to go into the execution per Writ of Possession served on the Defendants by the Court, and requested for police assistance to carry out the order for possession.

A Search Report secured on November 25, 2022 from the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission stated that, the affected land belongs to Hajia Aisha Ahmed.

Unfortunately, the 2nd lady Samira Bawumia has been named as the brain behind the demolition even though she is not party to the Suit in Court.

Sources close to her averred that, people have decided to bring her into the ongoing demolition brouhaha just to score political point and tarnish her reputation as though, she is chasing people for their properties.

It has been established that, Samira Bawumia who is the brother to Abu Ramadan, has no hands in the ongoing land impasse and the matter should solely be cited at the doorsteps of the parties in the Suit.

THE TRUE FACTS OF HAJIA AISHA AHMED V GEORGE OTI BONSU AND WINCHESTER EMPIRE LTD ( Suit No. C1/11/2021)

1. The Plaintiff (Hajia Aisha Ahmed) is the legal and beneficial owner of two parcels of land being:

(a) ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND situated and lying at Dzornaman, (Ability, Adjiriganor ) in the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana, containing an approximate area of 0.80 acre or 0.32 hectare (hereinafter called “Property A”), and

(b) ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND situated and lying at Dzornaman (Ability, Adjiriganor) in the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana, containing an approximate area of 0.13 acre or 0.05 hectre (hereinafter called “Property B”).

2. Hajia Aisha concluded the purchase of Property after having taken the necessary steps, including legal searches, to ascertain the root of title of her grantor and was satisfied that her grantor, the Okpong-We Family duly represented by its Head and Lawful Representative, Nii Tawiah Osabu-Kle was the lawful and proper owner of the lands in that area, with an encumbrance from Ibrahim Brobase Limited.

3. Soon after the lease was executed, the Plaintiff sought the assistance of the Ghana Police Service in Adenta to move all the squatters on Property and built a wall around Property to secure the land. The said wall was demolished by George Oti Bonsu a few days after it was put up .

4. Upon acquiring Property A, Plaintiff commenced registration of the land to register her title to the land, which was plotted at the Public and Vested Lands Management Division of the Lands Commission with the number LXDGAST20289582020.

5. , Plaintiff began registering the land wherein Property B was plotted at the Public and Vested Lands Management Division and Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission as LRDTDR10274282020.

6. On or about July 2020, Plaintiff was informed that some workers had moved onto Property A and Property B(hereinafter collectively called “Properties”), trespassed and interfered with the quiet possession of the Plaintiff, wherein the Plaintiff sent a representative to inquire into the said information. Upon meeting the workers, they claimed tha George Oti Bonsu had contracted them to construct housing units on the Properties.

7. Hajia Aisha duly filed a complaint on 7 August 2020 at the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ghana Police Service and the Property Fraud Unit and Anti-Land Guard Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

8. Subsequently, the Police arrested the workers on the Properties. However, George Oti Bonsu sent a different group of workers to the Properties to develop the said Properties.

9. George Oti Bonsu attempted to bribe the lawful attorney of Aisha with an amount of GH¢20,000, but he rejected this. George Oti Bonsu further told the attorney that, he George Oti Bonsu had no documentation

of the Properties, but the said representatives should allow him to develop the Properties without any further interference.

10. That the continuous development of the Properties by George Oti Bonsu caused the Plaintiff to file the instant suit and Interim Injunction out of the registry of this honourable court, which said interim injunction was granted on 23 October 2020.

11. Hajia Aisha continued with the registration of Property without any objections from any third party. Thus, a search at the Lands Commission will show that the Plaintiff is the legal and beneficial owner of the properties.

12. On the 25th Day of January 2021, when the bailiff of this honourable court served the order

of Interlocutory Injunction on the Respondent at the site of the properties, George Oti Bonsu, in the full glare of the Police, ordered his workers and assigns to continue with the development of the land and same have continued to date with wanton disregard for the orders of this honourable court.

13. Hajia Aisha was able to duly register the land at the Land Title Registry of the Lands Commision with GLPIN and Plotting Number – GA 1216053-358490.

14. Hajia Aisha maintained an action against George Oti Bonsu and Winchester Empire at the Courts in Adenta as both of us were sued in Tema as defendants by Winchester Empire. An application for injunction against Hajia and George was dismissed by the Tema High Court and the case was never pursued again by Winchester, leaving the case between Hajia Aisha v George Oti Bonsu and Winchester Empire at the Adenta Courts.

15. During all material times at the court , George Oti Bonsu refused to come to court and every court process was served on him by substituted service. Due to this an interlocutory judgment was granted against George Oti Bonsu and served on him and he still continued to develop on the land and several police attempts to stop him proved futile.

16. Hajia Aisha went ahead to prove her case and judgement was awarded her on 28th Day of November , 2023.

17,. Hajia Aisha Ahmed entered Judgement and same was served on George Oti Bonsu on 19th December , 2023.

18. A writ of possession was granted by the courts for Hajia Aisha to take possession of the Land and on 11th March , 2024 and same was served on George Oti Bonsu.

19. On 12th of March , 2024, the Judicial Secretary wrote to the Inspector General of Police through the Director General of the Police Legal Directorate to assist Hajia Aisha to take possession of her land and attached certified true copies of all land documents and judgement.