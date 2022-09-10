Samira Bawumia Literature Prize 2022 Winners Announced

The Samira Bawumia Literature Prize (SBLP) is a biennial writing competition which was launched in 2020 to support and encourage aspiring young Ghanaian writers while contributing to the growing Ghanaian literary space.

The competition grooms talents through tailored workshops and exposes their creativity through the publishing of their entries.

The maiden edition was climaxed with the publication of the Anthology “All Ghana a Stage” a compilation of the top thirty(30) winning entries.

As part of activities under the 2nd edition, a writing workshop was organized at the University of Development Studies(UDS), Tamale in March 2022 to groom participants in areas of creative writing including poetry, imaginative fictional stories and short creative nonfiction.

This year, the SBLP in partnership with the University of Ghana English Department held the “ Evening With” series to bring together experienced writers to share their unique perspectives on engaging and fascinating content in the literary space.

The maiden event was hosted by award- winning Nigerian author, Chigozie Obioma who engaged audience on the theme “Breaking through the International Literature Space; the art and business of the writing craft”

This year’s competition has been a remarkable success and we are excited to announce the top three winners of the various categories;

Short Fiction: Luther Dewilaa Fembeti, Phinehas Osei,Michael Amankwaa Adu

Non-Fiction:Anna-Maria Poku, Henneh Kwaku Kyereh,Makonk Najah

Poetry: Khadia Alexandra Okai-Koi,Afua Awo Twumwa,Gabriel Awuah Mainoo

Congratulations to our winners and much appreciation to our dedicated judges for a successful competition. Special mention to Henneh Kwaku Kyereh for emerging two time winner and Yolanda Kwadey for her second appearance in the top ten for non-fiction category.

First place winners will be awarded laptops and cash prizes of GHS 5000.00, second place, GHS 3000.00, and GHS 2000.00 cedis for third place winners. 4th to 10th place in each category would have GHS 1000.00. Additionally, all top thirty (30) shortlisted entries across categories will be published in the 2nd edition of the Anthology “All Ghana a Stage”

The Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) is a not-for-profit organization founded and managed by Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia to improve the lives of women, children, and youth in under-served communities in Ghana through diverse social interventions in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment.

Full list of Top 10 winners for each category in no particular order.

SHORT FICTION

1 Phinehas Osei

2 Luther Dewilaa Fembeti

3 Michael Amankwaa Adu

4 Deladem Adom

5 Elliot John Gyedu

6 Esther Adoma Sarfo

7 Emmanuela Sekoh

8 Charlotte Derby

9 Akua Serwaa Amankwah

10 Kofi Berko

NON FICTION

1 Henneh Kwaku Kyereh

2 Makonk Najah

3 Anna-Maria Poku

4 Marian Oteng

5 Emmanuel Ayamga

6 Eugene Quao

7 Yolanda Kwadey

8 Najat Seidu

9 Stephen Ofotsu Ofoe

10 Francisca Akoto

POETRY

1 Gabriel Awuah Mainoo

2 Afua Awo Twumwa

3 Khadia Alexandra Okai-Koi

4 Nunya Apetsi

5 Albert Asare Kweku

6 Jonathan Kwao Tetteh

7 Isaac Kwabena Nyamekye

8 Sandy Adu

9 Fiifi Buabeng-Baiden

10 Success Agbenu