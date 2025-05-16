Samira Bawumia Literature Prize Opens 2025 Submissions

The Samira Bawumia Literature Prize has announced its call for entries for the 2025 edition, inviting African writers to submit original works from May 15 to June 21, 2025. Submissions will be accepted through the official website at www.sehp.sbawumia.org.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Samira Bawumia Literature Prize Announces Call for Entries for 2025 Edition

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project (SEHP) is excited to announce the opening of the call for entries for the highly-anticipated 3rd edition of the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize (SBLP). The SBLP is a nationwide biennial literary competition dedicated to identifying, nurturing, and providing a clear pathway for talented young Ghanaian writers to become published.

The Samira Bawumia Literature Prize seeks to promote African literature written by African voices for young African readers, promoting a robust literary culture that builds identity, inspires curiosity, and celebrates our rich culture. The SBLP presents a unique opportunity for participants to become published authors. Selected entries from each edition are compiled and published in a widely-acclaimed anthology, providing invaluable exposure for emerging writers.

The SBLP has already published two impactful anthologies; “All Ghana a Stage,” featuring selected entries from the maiden edition, and the most recent, “We move, Ghanaian Dream in motion,” released in November 2024. This is a golden opportunity to see your work in print and contribute to a growing body of significant Ghanaian literature.

Beyond the opportunity for publication, attractive prizes will be awarded to the top-performing writers. First place winners will be awarded laptops and cash prizes of GHS 5000.00. Second place winners will receive GHS 3000.00, and third place winners will be awarded GHS 2000.00. Writers placing from 4th to 10th in each category will receive GHS 1000.00. Additionally, all top thirty (30) shortlisted entries across categories will be published in the anthology.

For the 2025 edition, we invite you to engage with the captivating theme, “Reimagine Africa’s Folktales for the Next Generation”. We are seeking original and compelling creative works that will resonate with young Ghanaian readers beginning from age 9.

Submissions should creatively explore the theme by:

Retelling African myths and folktales.

Exploring and celebrating traditional symbols.

Using storytelling to inspire environmental responsibility and climate action.

Creating African Heroes and Heroines as role models for Ghanaian children and youth.

Eligibility: The competition is open to Ghanaian citizens between the ages of 15 and 30 years.

Submission Guidelines:

Word Count: Entries must be between 1,000 and 1,500 words.

Entries must be between 1,000 and 1,500 words. Genres: Submissions are accepted in Fiction, Non-fiction, and Poetry.

Submissions are accepted in Fiction, Non-fiction, and Poetry. Entry Limit: Each individual may submit one entry. For the poetry category, up to three poems will be considered as a single submission.

Each individual may submit one entry. For the poetry category, up to three poems will be considered as a single submission. Submission Status: Works must not be published at the time of submission.

Dates:

Submission Portal Opens: Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Thursday, May 15, 2025. Submission Deadline: 21st June, 2025

Submission Portal: Entries can be submitted electronically through the SBLP website: www.sehp.sbawumia.org .

Connect with SBLP: Stay updated and connect with the literary community by following SBLP on social media:

Twitter: @thesblprize

Facebook: Samira Bawumia Literature Prize

Instagram: @sb_literatureprize

For Enquiries: Please direct any questions to [email protected] or call 0533603835.

About the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize (SBLP): The Samira Bawumia Literature Prize, a biennial writing competition launched in 2020 by the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects, is dedicated to supporting and promoting aspiring young Ghanaian writers while contributing to the national literary ecosystem. The prize provides valuable grooming through tailored workshops and offers exposure through the publication of selected works in anthologies.

About the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP): Under the leadership of the Former Second Lady, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) implements transformative, evidence-based interventions across health, education, and economic empowerment in Ghana.