Samira Bawumia Urges Ghanaians to Vote for Dr. Bawumia for Continued Progress

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has appealed to the electorate to vote for her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming December 7 elections, emphasizing that his leadership will continue the developmental strides made under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking at the party’s final rally at the Legon Sports Stadium on December 5, 2024, Samira Bawumia stressed that this election is about securing the country’s future. “This election is about our future; it is about electing a leader who truly cares about this country. It is about electing a President who wants to continue the good work that has been done over the last eight years under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, our current President,” she stated.

She highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to serving Ghanaians, emphasizing his focus on job creation, skills training, funding for start-up businesses, and industrializing the economy. “Dr. Bawumia will serve you. He will be a strong, firm, and decisive leader. While Dr. Bawumia is promising jobs, skills training, and hundreds of millions of dollars for start-ups and youth empowerment, somebody else is giving ‘aboboya’ and polytanks to go and water the plants,” she remarked, comparing the NPP’s vision for development with the promises of other political contenders.

President Akufo-Addo, also speaking at the rally, urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP’s parliamentary candidates, stressing the importance of securing the country’s future development. “December 7 is about the future development of our country. Bawumia is well prepared to take over from me. Vote for Bawumia-No 1 and all the NPP parliamentary candidates,” he urged.

With the elections just days away, both Samira Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo rallied the party faithful to ensure victory for the NPP.