Sammi Awuku Assures Ghanaians of NPP’s Effectiveness Despite Smaller Parliamentary Representation

Sammi Awuku, Deputy Communications Director and National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reassured Ghanaians that the party’s reduced representation in Parliament will not hinder its ability to perform its legislative duties effectively.

In an interview with Joy News, Awuku, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, acknowledged the challenges posed by the party’s smaller numbers but emphasized that the NPP remains resolute and committed to fulfilling its responsibilities.

“We understand the expectations of our supporters,” Awuku said, expressing confidence in the party’s strategic approach to navigating its current position. “We are committed to ensuring our voice is not drowned out, even in the face of numerical disadvantage.”

Awuku stressed that success is not determined by the number of seats held, but by the party’s ability to organize and deliver on its promises. “It’s not about how many we are; it’s about how well we organize and deliver,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of unity and coordination within the NPP ranks.

Despite the reduced presence of the NPP in Parliament compared to previous terms, Awuku conveyed optimism about the party’s capacity to adapt and remain an effective opposition. “We have a history of resilience, and this situation will only bring out the best in us,” he stated, reaffirming the party’s commitment to holding the government accountable on critical issues affecting Ghanaians.

Political analysts are closely monitoring the dynamics in Parliament, with many speculating about the potential impact of the NPP’s smaller parliamentary representation. However, Awuku’s remarks reflect the party’s confidence in its ability to thrive despite these challenges, drawing on its legacy of determination and strategic adaptability.