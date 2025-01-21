Sammi Awuku Backs Mahama Administration’s Move to Abolish Betting Tax

Sammi Awuku, former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and current Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, has voiced strong support for the Mahama-led government’s decision to abolish the contentious betting tax.

In an interview on Adom FM, Awuku openly praised the move, revealing that he has long opposed the tax, even during his tenure in the NPP administration.

“I am thrilled that the betting tax will be abolished. I have consistently opposed it, even during the NPP administration, as it has proven ineffective in many regions,” Awuku stated, expressing relief that the government was taking a step to reverse what he saw as a damaging policy.

Awuku, who once led the NLA, shared his concerns about how the betting tax harmed the broader lottery sector. According to Awuku, the inclusion of lottery activities in the betting tax framework proved counterproductive, unintentionally fueling illegal gambling and causing a drop in revenue for the government-owned NLA.

He explained that the National Lottery Authority, which operates under strict guidelines to maintain its integrity and prevent conflicts of interest, had been negatively impacted by the tax. “As NLA staff, we are not allowed to engage in the lottery. It’s a policy meant to preserve the integrity of the institution,” he said.

Further elaborating on the issue, Awuku revealed that the tax, which also applied to the lottery, unintentionally encouraged the rise of illegal gambling operations. “The inclusion of lottery in the betting tax framework backfired, strengthening underground operators and reducing government revenues,” he remarked. “When engaging with the government, a 10% tax is levied, while illegal operators provide full payouts,” he added.

Awuku believes that abolishing the tax will reinvigorate the legal lottery sector and stem the tide of illegal gambling, which has been thriving due to loopholes in the regulatory framework. His comments highlight a growing concern among industry insiders that regulatory overreach can often drive sectors underground rather than bolster legal operations.