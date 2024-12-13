Sammi Awuku Congratulates NDC and Calls for Unity After NPP’s Election Defeat

In the wake of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) crushing defeat in the recent elections, Sammi Awuku, the MP-elect for Akuapim North, has offered his congratulations to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while stressing the importance of national unity.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Awuku acknowledged the significance of the NDC’s victory and called for collective support for the newly elected leadership. “We congratulate the NDC and wish them well in leading the country. We won’t wish them bad; instead, we’ll pray for their success,” Awuku said, underlining the need to back the government’s achievements, regardless of political affiliation.

Awuku also took the opportunity to commend Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s defeated presidential candidate, for his graceful concession after the results were announced. “Dr. Bawumia did the honourable thing by conceding early. That shows true leadership,” he noted, adding that Bawumia’s prompt acknowledgment of the election outcome was a testament to his commitment to upholding democracy and fostering peace.