    Politics

    Sammi Awuku Intensifies Campaign Efforts Ahead of Ghana’s General Election

    By: News Ghana

    With fewer than seven days remaining until Ghana’s general election, Sammi Awuku, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem North Constituency, is demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his party’s campaign.

    In a recent voter engagement initiative in Kumasi, Awuku was seen alongside local sweepers, showcasing his hands-on approach to ensuring the NPP secures a victory. The event was an opportunity for Awuku, a seasoned figure within the NPP and a key strategist behind the party’s successes, to engage directly with residents and volunteers.

    Taking to the streets of Kumasi, Awuku worked alongside locals to mobilize voter support and encourage high turnout on election day. His active participation in the campaign reflects not only his dedication but also his desire to connect with the people he aims to represent in Parliament. Through this initiative, Awuku emphasized the importance of community involvement and solidarity, reinforcing his commitment to the NPP’s mission as election day approaches.

