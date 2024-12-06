Sammi Awuku Optimistic About NPP’s Victory in 2024 Elections

Sammi Awuku, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), has expressed confidence that the NPP will emerge victorious in the upcoming 2024 elections, saying the party will secure the win through the ballot box.

Awuku, who is running for Parliament for the first time, stated that he expects the Electoral Commission (EC) to handle the election process with professionalism to ensure the elections are free, fair, and credible.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GhOne Television, Awuku commended the EC for its performance so far, noting that it has responded promptly to issues and maintained a level of transparency. However, he also emphasized the need for the EC to be more proactive in addressing potential challenges before they arise, to avoid unnecessary issues closer to the elections.

“The Electoral Commission has done well. When there are issues, they respond and lead the narrative, but they shouldn’t wait for problems to occur. Some issues can be addressed earlier,” Awuku said, adding that the EC must continue to ensure the process is fair and credible for the public to accept the results.

Despite acknowledging that no election process is without its challenges, Awuku stressed that such hurdles are part of a growing democracy, and the country must work through them to ensure the electoral process improves with time.

In his forecast, Awuku is confident that by December 8, the NPP will secure a majority in Parliament, further solidifying the party’s position in the upcoming elections.

As the electoral process heads into its final stages, Awuku remains hopeful that the country will witness a smooth and successful election, with the results reflecting the will of the people.