Sammi Awuku Reflects on NPP’s Shocking Election Defeat, Calls for Unity and Resilience

Sammi Awuku, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament-elect for Akuapim North, has opened up about the party’s unexpected defeat in the December 7 elections, expressing a mix of acceptance and determination to rebuild.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show with Osei Bonsu, Awuku acknowledged the scale of the loss, admitting that the party did not foresee such a significant defeat. “We didn’t expect to lose, especially by this margin; however, we must face reality and not live in denial,” he said.

Despite securing a parliamentary seat for himself, Awuku’s mood was far from celebratory. He stressed that the NPP’s defeat was a collective setback, and it is now time for the party to regroup and focus on its recovery. “Although I am going to Parliament, I am not happy about these developments. But this is the time to work hard with the majority and support the leadership of the party to bounce back,” he remarked, highlighting the importance of teamwork over personal achievements.

Awuku’s comments come at a challenging time for the NPP, as the party faces questions about its future following its loss. Many observers point to internal divisions and voter dissatisfaction over governance issues as contributing factors to the electoral result.

However, Awuku remained optimistic, drawing on the NPP’s past resilience in the face of adversity. “It’s okay to feel moody for a while, but we must keep our eyes on the ball. The NPP is a party of resilience and courage. We have done it before, and we can do it again,” he declared, stressing the need to stay hopeful and work together to restore the party’s fortunes.