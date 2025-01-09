Sammy Anim Addo Criticizes Referee Maxwell Hanson Over Controversial Officiating

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Sammy Anim Addo has launched a fierce critique of the GFA, accusing referee Maxwell Hanson of being their “man for dirty works.”

This follows the controversy surrounding Hanson’s officiating in Accra Lions’ 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC, with the former GFA official joining calls for reform in Ghanaian football.

Accra Lions have openly voiced their frustration, claiming they were “robbed” by poor officiating and calling for action to address the ongoing issues in Ghana’s football governance. Dreams FC, however, has defended Hanson, arguing that every club has experienced questionable officiating at some point and that the incident should not be blown out of proportion.

Anim Addo, now president of Young Apostles, has taken a strong stance, labeling Hanson a “hatchet man” of the GFA. Taking to social media, Anim Addo vented his anger, claiming that he had previously raised alarms about the state of officiating only to be silenced by GFA leadership.

“Maxwell Hanson is their man for ‘dirty works,’” Anim Addo wrote on X. “I sounded the alarm bells months ago but was vehemently challenged and ‘shushed’ by the leadership of Ghana Football… His disgraceful conduct undermines the league’s quality.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Anim Addo accused the current GFA administration of attempting to undermine his own club, Young Apostles. “I have been threatened many times already that this GFA administration will ensure foul means to relegate my club,” Anim Addo stated, further challenging the GFA. “But, I want to sound caution to them, that it is not the worst they can do to me and my continuous investment and commitment to Ghana football.”

The officiating controversy in the Dreams FC vs. Accra Lions match has ignited widespread outrage, with fans and football stakeholders alike questioning the consistency and quality of refereeing in the country. The calls for transparency and reform in the GFA are growing louder, highlighting ongoing concerns about governance and officiating in Ghanaian football.