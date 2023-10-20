Sammy Anim Addo Motivates WBO Africa Featherweight Champion John Laryea

Mega Sports Manager, Mr, Sammy Anim Adoo has hailed the buoyancy and calmness of WBO Africa Featherweight Champion, John Abaja Laryea, and announced that Team Laryea is not in a rush as they are young, fresh and made for the future.

After John Layea has beaten Gabriel Laryea at the Bukom Boxing Arena to defend his continental belt, Anim Addo who is CEO of Bronx Boxing Promotions said their target is to be in the top 10 of the WBO World rankings and from there they will call for the big bouts.

“We are taking everything step by step as the boxing is a game is not to be rushed, we have learnt a lot in boxing and we will hit hard we the opportunity comes” he told Yours Truly.

According to Anim Addo who was a former member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and takes care of some wonderful footballers at home and abroad as well as organizes the annual Baby Jet Youth Tournament, there is big hope and opportunities for his wards.

He labeled John Laryea, the ‘Expensive Boxer’ as someone who people would not expect to be a champion, but he is going to shock everyone in a few years to come.

“We want to remain unbeaten in 15 or 17 fights and then take on the world, we are training under a competent and distinguished coach Carl Lokko who has done it before at the world level, and we know he can lead us again.”

John Laryea has a record of 13 wins with no lose. He is a product of the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town.